Kent County prosecutor to provide updates on two March shooting investigations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County prosecutor will provide updates on two shooting investigations from March at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The first shooting happened on March 18 when police say a Kent County deputy undergoing field training fired two rounds from a handgun toward an unoccupied vehicle during a crash investigation.

Police say two deputies were called to the scene of a crash: one of the deputies was in field training and the other deputy was a field training officer.

When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found a car had hit a power pole and the pole was leaning over the road with live wires attached to it. The department says it is believed the driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the pole. The driver was not injured.

Deputies started collecting information for the crash investigation and report. According to police, that’s when the deputy being trained fired two shots toward the crashed vehicle.

Police say no one was in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

Police say the deputy responsible for firing the gun has been working for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office since January 2022. Prior to joining the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy had eight years of law enforcement experience at a different agency.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Becker said he will not be filing charges against the deputy.

The second shooting Prosecutor Chris Becker will provide an update on happened on 108th Street SW in Byron Township on March 30.

Deputies say a 39-year-old suspect was attempting to break into a house when the homeowner shot and killed hit.

Investigators say Christopher Worth, the man accused of trying to break in, has a lengthy criminal record including more than one arrest for armed robbery. Investigators say Worth had just fled the scene of an accident in Allegan County. He then crossed over into Kent County in what the sheriff’s office says could be a stolen car, before he crashed and needed a new ride.

“He goes to the homeowners’ home; they hear a commotion at the car. They state that they see a gun on the suspect and there’s damage to the car,” the sheriff explained.

Prosecutor Becker will provide an update on both cases at a 3 p.m. press conference on Tuesday. You can watch the press conference live on the FOX 17 website, app and Facebook page.

