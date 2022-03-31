Middleville man shot and killed in attempted home invasion

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just after midnight on March 31 a suspect armed with a firearm attempted to break into a home along 108th St SW near Wilson Ave in southern Kent County.

The suspect was shot by the homeowner as he was attempting to forcibly get inside. When deputies arrived, they located the subject on the ground, near the home and rendered medical aid.

The suspect was later pronounced deceased. The homeowners were not injured.

The deceased suspect is a 39-year-old male from Middleville, MI. It appears the suspect may have been involved in two other vehicle thefts overnight and was attempting to steal a car along 108th Street.

There is no connection between the suspect and the homeowners, and it appears to be a random incident. Currently, there is nothing to suggest there are any outstanding suspects or threats to the public.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, and the Gun Lake Tribal Police assisted in the initial response at the scene.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

