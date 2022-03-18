Kent Co. deputy discharges firearm while investigating traffic accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff’s deputy discharged a weapon while investigating a one-car crash.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday.

The crash that the deputy was responding to involved a 51-year-old man from Grand Rapids who hit a power pole on 36th Street just east of Patterson Avenue.

Neither the deputy or driver were hurt by the gunfire

The pole that was struck was leaning over the roadway with live wires.

The driver appears to have fallen asleep prior to the crash and was not injured.

The roadway remains closed at this time. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

