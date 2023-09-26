Watch Now
Kent County holds grand opening for new Fleet Services building

FOX 17
Posted at 2:56 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 14:56:40-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County celebrated the completion of its new Fleet Services building Tuesday.

The 13,170-square-foot facility can be found in Grand Rapids at 831 Ball Ave. NE.

County officials say the building will act as a hub for maintenance work on more than 300 of their vehicles and other equipment.

"We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art Fleet Services facility, a testament to our commitment to efficiency and fiscal responsibility,” says Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Stek. “This cutting-edge facility empowers us to bring critical services in-house, reducing our reliance on external resources and, in turn, safeguarding taxpayer dollars.”

We’re told the new building will include 20-foot-high ceilings in 12 work bays. It also has storage space, state-of-the-art technology and offices for staff members.

The county says Kent County’s population grew considerably in the last five years, which brought about a 20% increase in its fleet size.

The new building cost about $4.4 million to build, supported by the Capital Improvement Program. Construction started late last year, the county says.

Kent County Fleet Services building

