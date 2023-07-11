Kent County Road Commission holds grand opening for new Walker HQ

WALKER, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new headquarters in Walker Tuesday afternoon.

The new facility is located at 1900 4 Mile Road NW.

We’re told the building will be KCRC’s new base for central operations after spending a full century in Grand Rapids.

"While the Scribner [Avenue] location has served us well for 100 years, it is time to move forward to a new location," says Managing Director Steve Warren. "The new Central Complex will enhance our ability to efficiently serve Kent County and the area's growing population.”

KCRC says the new property more than doubles the size of its Grand Rapids location at 29 acres, and it is equipped with a 150,000-square-foot garage that can store nearly 100 vehicles at one time.

The site also includes a 17,500-square-foot storage building, a salt barn capable of housing 6,000 tons of salt, and a car wash.

The new base of operations is closer to the center of Kent County and allows for easy access to the freeway, according to KCRC.

