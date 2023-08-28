Kent County GOP to elect new chair Monday evening

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Executive Committee for the Kent County GOP will elect a new chair and vice chair Monday evening.

Monday's election comes a little over two weeks after the previous chair, Tim Walenga, resigned, on Aug. 10.

Walenga represented a large contingency of "America First" Republicans within the Kent GOP, and following his resignation, a number of other Executive Committee members also resigned, including Angela Gillisse, the former vice chair of the party.

According to a text reminder sent from the Kent GOP, Steve Grimm is running for the open chair position. The text also says that the party will be electing a vice chair, but no candidates were listed.

A Republican strategist familiar with Walenga's resignation told FOX 17 that there were concerns over his ability to raise money and his ability to provide adequate candidate support.

In a statement given to FOX 17, Walenga says, "It is true; I resigned. I plan to still be an active Republican, working on special projects to defeat the Democrats, as they are destroying our communities by the minute."

Depend on us for additional updates following Monday's election.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube