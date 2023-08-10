Kent County GOP chairman resigns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The chairman of the Kent County Republican Party and has resigned.

The party made the announcement on Wednesday in the "Kent County GOP Weekly News" email.

In a "note from the editor" it says, "this week brings some bittersweet news, as I share with you that our chairman, Tim Walenga, is resigning from his role on the Kent County Executive Committee. We thank him deeply for his volunteer service to the cause of freedom the past eight years, and we know he will continue to serve his community passionately."

It goes on to say, "those who know him well, know him to be a selfless, loyal and hardworking patriot and friend, with a special heart for veterans."

Walenga was first elected to the position in December of 2022 and represented a broad coalition of "America First" Trump-supporters within the party.

According to a Republican strategist familiar with the situation, there were concerns over Walenga's ability to raise money and his ability to provide adequate candidate support.

The strategist also tells FOX 17 that other Executive Committee members, Ruth-Ann Karnes and Mark Jordan, have left their positions.

The Kent County GOP Executive Committee is made up of more than 80 members, including appointed delegates and elected officials, which include city, county and state leaders.

It is not yet clear who will take his place and what comes next for leadership within the Kent County GOP.

We have reached out to Tim Walenga for comment, but have not heard back.

