Kent County DVCCRT to release findings of Domestic Violence Homicide Review Recommendation Report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team (DVCCRT) will release its key findings and recommendations to better identify and respond to domestic violence through its Domestic Violence Homicide Review: Case Analysis and Recommendation Report Thursday afternoon.

The recommendation report aims to bring awareness to the seriousness of domestic violence, serves as a practical resource for systems to identify and drive change, and gives a voice to victims of domestic violence.

In 2021, Katlyn Hall asked the group to help facilitate a process that would allow systems to better identify and respond to domestic violence following the murder of 3-year-old Dylan Thebo.

Katie Thebo Police say 3-year-old Dylan Thebo's father shot and killed him at their home in Lowell before taking his own life.

Thebo was shot and killed by his father inside their Lowell Township home in September 2021. Dylan’s father then turned the gun on himself.

The full report will be released Thursday during a press event at 2 p.m.

