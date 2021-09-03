'He threatened to kill me, my children, and my family': Court docs show husband threatened to kill wife

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man who police say killed his own 3-year-old son before shooting himself also threatened to kill his estranged wife.

FOX 17 obtained records from Kent County Circuit Court on Friday, showing Derek Thebo's wife claimed he told her he would kill her and her children. The accusation came in a PPO order she filed against Thebo this year.

"He threatened to kill me, my children, and my family, and to commit suicide afterwards," she wrote. "He rattled off the names of my family members and said he knew where they worked, he knew when they were home, and that he could get to them and hurt them."

The couple was going through of divorce and child custody proceedings when Thebo and his son Dylan were found dead inside their home in Lowell Township. Their bodies were discovered September 1, 2021 during a well being check by Kent County deputies.

Investigators believe Thebo shot his son before turning the gun on himself. Detectives are still working to determine when the two died.

