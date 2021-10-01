Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kent County deputies seek driver who picked up suspect in fatal stabbing

items.[0].image.alt
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Jacob Alec Ryan.png
Jacob Alec Ryan.png
Posted at 5:53 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 17:55:38-04

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are requesting assistance in determining any drivers who picked up a deadly stabbing suspect last month.

Jacob Alec Ryan is suspected of fatally stabbing a Rockford mother on Thursday, Sept. 16, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. He has since been arrested and charged with homicide and assault with murderous intent.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Ohio in connection to Kent County death investigation

We’re told Ryan boarded a bus the day the victim was found dead. Deputies say he was picked up in the vicinity of Belding Road NE or Northland Drive NE between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office adds Ryan might have disembarked in Grand Rapids to board a Greyhound bus.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month