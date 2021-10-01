Kent County deputies seek driver who picked up suspect in fatal stabbing

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are requesting assistance in determining any drivers who picked up a deadly stabbing suspect last month.

Jacob Alec Ryan is suspected of fatally stabbing a Rockford mother on Thursday, Sept. 16, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. He has since been arrested and charged with homicide and assault with murderous intent.

We’re told Ryan boarded a bus the day the victim was found dead. Deputies say he was picked up in the vicinity of Belding Road NE or Northland Drive NE between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office adds Ryan might have disembarked in Grand Rapids to board a Greyhound bus.

