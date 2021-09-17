Watch
Death investigation underway in NE Kent County

Posted at 5:29 AM, Sep 17, 2021
CANNON TOWNSHIP — The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted Thursday evening they are conducting a death investigation.

It's in the area of Cannon Place Drive NE in Cannon Township.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

