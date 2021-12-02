Kent County deputies identify man found dead in vehicle in Alpine Township

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have identified a man found dead in a car in Alpine Township on Wednesday.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Michael Wright was shot while in his vehicle.
Deputies were initially called to Alpenhorn Drive NW on Wednesday for a report of a man sleeping in his car.
Investigators discovered the deceased Grand Rapids man in the vehicle when they arrived.
His death has been ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.