Kent County deputies investigating 'suspicious death' in Alpine Township

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Alpine Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a man sleeping in his car on Alpenhorn Drive NW around 10:33 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead in the parked car.

The sheriff’s office says no other details are known about what led up to the man’s death but says the death is considered to have “suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information that could help deputies in their investigation should call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

