Kent County authorities offer safety tips ahead of July 4th weekend

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office wishes to offer safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend.

“This weekend we will see friends and families getting together to enjoy the nice weather, possibly go boating and skiing, and using fireworks,” says Sheriff Richard C. Fuller III. “While doing all of these different activities try to remember our fun should not interfere with another person’s enjoyment of the holiday weekend.”

Sheriff Fuller advises boaters not to boat too close to others and to refrain from creating wakes in no-wake zones. He also says to avoid consuming alcohol (or other intoxicants) and to don floatation devices while on the water.

The sheriff’s office also reminds residents to be courteous with fireworks, as they can create anxiety in babies, toddlers and pets. Children should be under supervision when handling sparklers, according to Sheriff Fuller, who also advises against the use of alcohol (or other intoxicants) around fireworks.

Firecrackers and sparklers are the leading cause of injuries relating to fireworks, the sheriff’s office warns.

“Please help make this weekend one to remember for all the fun you have and not due to an emergency,” says Sheriff Fuller.

READ MORE: KCSO: Reconsider going on the river this weekend

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube