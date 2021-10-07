Kent County Animal Shelter provides update on abused dog

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter has provided an update on Higgins, the dog who was reportedly beaten in a viral video before his attacker was charged with animal cruelty.

READ MORE: Man facing animal cruelty charge after video of dog being punched goes viral

First, a veterinarian will determine if the dog is injured. The results of this examination will determine if more charges will be filed against the suspect, the shelter explains.

We’re told Higgins is alive and is responding “reasonably well” to his new surroundings at the shelter.

Higgins will be kept safe in an undisclosed location as court proceedings continue, and adoption will depend on the case’s outcome, according to the animal shelter.

In the meantime, community members are encouraged to report cases of suspected animal abuse to their local jurisdictions. The KCAS can be reached at 616-632-6100.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube