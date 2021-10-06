Man facing animal cruelty charge after video of dog being punched goes viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials say a man is in custody after a viral video appears to show him punching a dog multiple times.

Jon Wilcox is facing one count of cruelty to an animal.

It's a misdemeanor offense punishable by 93 in jail, a $1,000 fine, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the three.

The dog was removed from the home and is now being cared for by Kent County Animal Control.

At this point, the dog is not available for adoption until a decision is made in the criminal case. The condition of the dog is not known at this time.

We have a reporter working to bring you more details on the case.

