Kent County Animal Shelter issues alert as West MI shelters near capacity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is alerting residents to a heightened uptick in homeless and displaced animals throughout West Michigan.

They say many area shelters are approaching capacity. More than 750 cats and dogs entered KCAS’s care alone since January.

Community members are urged to adopt or foster one of the many animals who need loving homes. Those unable to add a furry friend to their homes are encouraged to volunteer at any of the animal shelters in the region.

"Stray intake has been rising and we generally don't see these kinds of numbers until summer," says Director Angela Hollinshead. "Stray dogs are usually not far from home. We need the community to assist us in reuniting pets with families before they arrive at the shelter."

Additionally, residents are advised to refrain from taking dogs to shelters in under 24 hours after they are found, unless the dog or any humans may be harmed otherwise. KCAS says the 24-hour period gives dogs’ owners a better chance of reuniting with them.

If you find a lost pet, upload a message to Nextdoor and local Facebook groups. Additionally, submit the pet’s photo to petcolove.org where facial recognition software can help identify the pet’s owner.

Flyers posted near where the pet was found are also recommended.

Harbor Humane Society currently has 76 dogs and 141 cats in their care, and the Humane Society of West Michigan is looking after 91 dogs and 130 cats, according to KCAS.

