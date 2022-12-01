West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continue to soar

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates.

Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.

“This year, we have seen a 22% increase in the number of strays we have taken in,” says Harbor Humane Executive Director Jen Self-Aulgur. “We have also seen an 18% increase in the number of owner surrenders we have taken in. We are used to having hundreds of animals to take care of, but it gets harder when they are not leaving as quickly as they used to.”

We’re told the Kent County Animal Shelter took in 140% more stray dogs than usual this year.

“It’s a nationwide problem,” says Humane Society of West Michigan Executive Director Tania Jaczkowski. “We are seeing it all over the country. Too many in and not enough going out.”

Harbor Humane notes that while adoption is the most effective way to reduce shelter numbers, it also helps to reunite lost animals with their owners. They say pet owners who lose pets should visit their local shelters and post to Facebook. Kent County pet owners may post their pets’ disappearance to Petco Love Lost. Ottawa County pet owners are encouraged to post to Ottawa County Lost and Found.

The shelter adds they and the Humane Society of West Michigan have pet food pantries and vaccines at low cost in an effort to keep animals and their owners together.

