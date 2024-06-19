Kent County Animal Shelter adds outdoor enclosure with $90K gift

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is making good use of the largest donation it has ever received.

With $90,000 gifted to them by the Murray Skipper Trust, the shelter added a new outdoor enclosure.

The space gives shelter dogs a chance to run, sniff and play safely while they wait for their fur-ever homes.

We're told the shelter is at maximum capacity, with the highest numbers they've had since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

