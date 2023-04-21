Kent Co. prosecutor files charges after deadly M-57 crash

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 Friday that he filed charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened at the end of last year.

The crash happened Friday, December 30, 2022, at M-57 and Harvard Avenue near Greenville.

A semi-truck rear-ended an SUV that was slowing down to turn, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers say that sent the SUV into an oncoming ambulance, causing the ambulance to flip on its side.

Michigan State Police

The crash killed both the driver of the SUV and their passenger.

The driver of the semi now faces two counts of a moving violation causing death— a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.

The driver's arraignment is scheduled for May 8.

