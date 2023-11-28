Kent Co. man facing felony charge after 27 exotic animals were seized from his home

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man at the center of an investigation into the alleged abuse of dozens of exotic animals has been criminally charged.

Michael Thomas Lawton is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals (10 or more, but less than 25).

If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison, and a $5,000 fine.

The charge was issued on Monday, November 27.

"This is the tip of the iceberg of Micheal’s abuse and neglect to his animals, as this has gone on for years, and I’m sure the toll is into thousands by now, but regardless I’m glad it’s been brought to light and he’s being charged," the sister of a former family member of Lawton told FOX 17 Tuesday, after hearing news of the charge.

Kent County deputies were initially called to a home on East Amber Drive SE for a child custody dispute on the morning of Sunday, October 22.

While on scene, deputies reported seeing several live and deceased animals, prompting them to call in animal control officers to assist with the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 26 live exotic animals were seized from the home— boa constrictors, pythons, corn snakes, tree snakes, an apricot Pacman frog and a tegu.

There was also a Tarantula inside that was taken.

Ten dead snakes were also removed from the home.

While there are no specific Michigan laws prohibiting people from owning a certain number of reptiles in their home, Sgt. Eric Brunner with KCSO said shortly after the seizure that they began investigating because of a combination of things going on in the home.

"It's not necessarily having reptiles in the home, but how we’re managing and caring for them, and then, again, that totality of circumstances and that health-and-safety issue where that line is crossed," Sgt. Brunner explained.

John Ball Zoo was contacted and staff responded to help care for the remaining reptiles.

The animals still alive were brought over to their property where they were medically evaluated, and are now receiving care, and space to recover.

FOX 17 sat down with a former partner of Lawton, who lived in the Gaines Township home with him for about two years.

"He called it his hobby. He would cry when I told him it was interfering with our lives,” the woman who FOX 17 has decided not to identify explained in late October.

"He would buy in bulk... baby ball pythons or baby corn snakes. He would buy any snake from Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist," she said.

"I stuck it out so long. I was so patient, and it just got worse and worse and worse."

She described their home quickly becoming filled with reptiles of all sorts, placed in small plastic containers and stacked one atop the other.

The woman told FOX 17 at the time that she did not believe her ex-partner was concerned about the possibility of facing criminal charges in the case.

“I think a lot of his issue is lack of care and lack of...he just forgets about them, because they're not important enough for him to remember to feed them or to take care," she said.

"He doesn't understand his own capabilities, because nobody would have that many animals and expect to be able to feed them and take care of them.“

Lawton is expected to officially be arraigned on the animal cruelty charge at some point this week.

