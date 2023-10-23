'I've never heard of a Tegu': 27 reptiles seized from Kent County home

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is helping care for multiple reptiles police say were seized from a home in Gaines Township Sunday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies were called to a home on East Amber Drive SE for a child-custody dispute around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

While on scene, deputies reported seeing several live and deceased animals and called in animal control officers to help.

According to KCSO, 26 live reptiles, including boa constrictors, pythons, corn snakes, tree snakes, an apricot Pacman frog and a tegu were taken from the home.

There was also a Tarantula inside that was taken.

Ten dead snakes were also removed from the home.

While there are no specific Michigan laws prohibiting people from owning a certain number of reptiles in their home, Sgt. Eric Brunner with KCSO says they began investigating because of a combination of things going on in the home.

"It's not necessarily having reptiles in the home but how we’re managing and caring for them, and then, again, that totality of circumstances and that health-and-safety issue where that line is crossed," Sgt. Brunner explained.

John Ball Zoo was contacted and staff responded to help care for the remaining reptiles.

“Each animal got a full physical exam yesterday," Dr. Ryan Colburn with the zoo told FOX 17 on Monday.

"A couple of them had X-rays taken depending on things that we were finding, medication started in some cases.”

The case will be reviewed by the Kent County Sheriff's Office for possible charges.

