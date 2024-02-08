Kent Career Tech Center unveils newly-renovated Manufacturing Hub

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Wanting to be able to know how to do stuff for myself, a lot, and my Grandpa used to weld when I was younger,” Rockford High School senior Hailey Smith told FOX 17. “I know the angles. I know the amperage, getting my certifications look really good on a resume.”

Hailey plans to not only serve our country once she graduates, but also, wants to put her new skills to good use.

“I’m going to be in the Navy, welding. I hope to possibly weld after that,” she said.

Hailey’s class is located within the newly dedicated Manufacturing Hub at Kent Career Technical Center.

It gives students hands on experience in high tech labs with the latest equipment.

The Hub is also home to engineering, mechatronics and its newest precision machining class.

“By bringing those four programs together, we really created a true industry feel. We know that an engineer needs to know how a machinist operates. We know that the machinist needs to be able to work closely with someone in mechatronics or engineering or welding,” Kent CTC Principal Joe Lienesch said.

The Manufacturing Hub serves around 300 students. It takes them out of the classroom and gears them up to learn in a similar environment as their chosen field.

Hailey says, unlike paper tests, she enjoys knowing that if at first you don’t succeed – you can dust yourself off and try again.

“What I love about it is because you can learn, you can see where you failed. Once it’s bent, you can see what you can do better and you can actually apply it,” Hailey explained. “You keep welding, and that’s what I really like is that you can keep getting better.”

The Kent Career Technical Center offers nearly 30 programs and career pathways for high school juniors and seniors.

There’s another open house at the Manufacturing Hub on Thursday from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. where interested students and families can go check out the new facility and the programs it offers.

Click here for more information.

