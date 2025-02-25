Jury trial postponed for retired MSP sergeant accused of murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial for the retired Michigan State Police sergeant accused for the death of Samuel Sterling has been postponed until further notice.

According to a court order filed through the U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan, Brian Keely’s final pretrial conference was adjourned as well as the jury trial previously scheduled to begin April 21.

We’re told an evidentiary hearing has instead been scheduled for the morning of April 21 in Lansing’s federal courthouse.

Former Sgt. Brian Keely faces a second-degree murder charge and one count of involuntary manslaughter for Sterling’s death. Keely reportedly drove the cruiser that fatally hit Sterling during a chase on April 17, 2024.

Kent MSP: Unmarked police car hits, kills man trying to run from arrest Matt Witkos

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube