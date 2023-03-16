Investigation into Kent Co. break-ins results in 12 arrests

WYOMING, Mich. — Twelve people have been arrested in connection to a series of break-ins throughout Kent County.

The Metro Pattern Crimes Task Force (MPACT) — a collaborative operation between the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS), the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the Kentwood Police Department (KPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — was founded a year ago to investigate pattern crimes in Kent County, according to WDPS.

Examples of pattern crimes include but are not limited to burglaries and purse snatchings as well as violent crimes.

We’re told MPACT has been looking into county break-ins since Jan. 30. The suspects in those break-ins targeted convenience stores, liquor stores, and cannabis dispensaries that carried vape pens, authorities say.

WDPS tells us the investigation led authorities to twelve suspects, who are now in custody.

Search warrants also turned up 12 stolen vehicles and 4 stolen handguns, according to WDPS.

The suspects are believed to be connected to 22 burglaries across 11 jurisdictions.

Public safety officials say the suspects are between the ages of 16 and 21, and they face various charges including breaking and entering, possessing a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearms.

We’re told MPACT is also considering an additional charge of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Authorities are looking to determine if the suspects were involved in other burglaries outside of the county.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with authorities at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

