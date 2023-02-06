4 teens arrested in connection to Kent County break-ins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to several break-ins throughout Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department spotted two vehicles on Friday that had been stolen out of Grandville.

The vehicles were followed to a home where an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old from Coopersville were arrested.

Police believe the four are involved with several break-ins and have been charged with possessing stolen credit cards and vehicles.

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said five more business burglaries occurred. They happened at the following locations:

4919 Town Center Dr SE – Cascade Township, where vape pens were stolen

4116 17 Mile Rd NE – City of Cedar Springs, miscellaneous edible goods stolen

16 N Main St – City of Cedar Springs, nothing stolen

5450 Northland Dr NE – Plainfield Township, where money and vape pens were stolen

3700 Coit Ave NE – Plainfield Township, nothing stolen

The sheriff’s office says they are aware of other break-ins in West Michigan with additional arrests made.

