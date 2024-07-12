Illinois man guilty for transporting, reselling phones stolen from Kent Co. stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Illinois man was found guilty of transporting stolen electronics over state lines.

Tayseer Yousef, 48, was part of a West Michigan crime ring that received stolen phones and other electronics before taking them to Illinois, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told Yousef bought the stolen goods shortly after they were robbed from West Michigan stores.

The DOJ says five masked suspects stole more than 60 phones from an Alpine Avenue store in Grand Rapids on Nov. 15, 2020. The phones’ combined value totaled more than $47,000. On Jan. 20, 2021, three people made off with more than 40 phones and 6 Apple Watches from a Byron Center store on 84th Street, totaling more than $39,000 in value.

A search warrant led investigators to photos of Yousef with a large amount of cash as well as photos depicting stacks of boxed devices, federal attorneys explain. Hundreds of conversations on transactions involving cell phones were also found, along with evidence that Yousef shipped phones overseas.

A jury convicted Yousef on two counts of transporting stolen goods and one count of conspiracy to transport stolen goods, according to the DOJ. He faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars and $500,000 in fines for all charges.

