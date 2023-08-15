Illinois man accused of transporting, reselling stolen devices from Kent Co. businesses

(WXMI) — A man has been federally indicted for allegedly transporting and reselling thousands of dollars in stolen electronics from Kent County businesses.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 say thieves robbed Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Target stores for at least a year starting around early 2020.

The indictment alleges the thieves wore masks and issued threats to workers and customers while the crimes took place. The suspect, Tayseer Yousef, reportedly bought the stolen merchandise through direct and indirect means and later resold them.

Federal officials say most smartphones stolen from those stores were resold at his own store in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Yousef was charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods across state lines and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Read the full indictment below:

