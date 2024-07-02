'I woke up everyone': Grand Rapids woman claims million dollar Powerball jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family got a rude, but joyful awakening last month when their matriarch realized she'd won the Powerball jackpot.

Lisa Cecil says she plays the lottery regularly. Last month she bought a ticket for the drawing on June 12. It wasn't until after midnight that she checked to see if she'd match any of the numbers.

"I saw I had three numbers, then four, and I thought to myself, ‘I think I just won some money!’ When I checked off the fifth number, I was in disbelief."

The 66-year-old matched the 5 white balls with 19, 30, 31, 61, and 62. She says she was so excited, the whole house knew about it.

“I woke everyone in our house up saying, ‘I think I just won $1 million!’ Once my family looked the ticket over and confirmed what I was seeing, I knew it was real.”

Cecil bought the ticket at the Family Fare store on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township. She claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. Cecil says she plans to pay off her house and share some money with family.

“I have been playing the lottery for a long time and I never dreamed I would win a prize like this! It’s unbelievable,” said Cecil.

