I-96 westbound to be closed for 10 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closures continue in the project to repair and resurface I-96 between Leonard Street and US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Westbound I-96 will be closed from I-196 to US-131 from 1 a.m. Saturday, October 14, until October 24 at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured west on I-196, then north on US-131 to return to I-96.

The project on eastbound I-96 appears to be finished, with joint repairs, new pavement, and pavement markings.

There may still be some work to be done, as the original schedule had the project continuing into mid-November.