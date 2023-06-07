I-196 westbound will be closed this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A weekend construction project will see I-196 westbound closed in downtown Grand Rapids from Ottawa Avenue to US-131. Related ramp closures are scheduled, too.

The closure will begin at 5 p-m Friday (June 9) and will end no later than 5 a.m. Monday (June 12).

For detour for through traffic is to use I-96 west to US-131 south to I-196 west.

“MDOT will be performing bridge scoping and bridge maintenance,” spokesperson John Richard explained in an email. Bridge scoping is a process used in detailed bridge inspections. “Kent County will also take advantage of the closure to perform road maintenance,” Richard added.

Because of the closure, some ramps will be closed during that same period: US-131 northbound to I-196 westbound, and I-196 westbound to US-131, plus the entrance ramps to I-196 westbound from Ionia Avenue and from College Avenue.

In addition, the ramp from I-196 eastbound to US-131 northbound will be closed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the ramp from US-131 southbound to I-196 eastbound will be closed Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.