Here’s this week’s plan for I-96 lane closures eastern Kent County

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Concrete repairs are continuing this week on I-96 between the Whitneyville Avenue overpass and the Ionia County line. But the plan diverges from the schedules in previous weeks.
I-96 eastbound
- Lane closure starts at Whitneyville Avenue overpass and ends at the Lowell Exit 52. Now till Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10 p.m.
- Lane closure moves to Lowell Exit 52 to the Ionia County line from Tuesday 10 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m.
I-96 westbound
- Lane closure runs from Mile 49 to the Whitneyville Avenue overpass until Friday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m.
The schedule for future weeks has not been released.