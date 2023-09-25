Here’s this week’s plan for I-96 lane closures eastern Kent County

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Concrete repairs are continuing this week on I-96 between the Whitneyville Avenue overpass and the Ionia County line. But the plan diverges from the schedules in previous weeks.

I-96 eastbound



Lane closure starts at Whitneyville Avenue overpass and ends at the Lowell Exit 52. Now till Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10 p.m.

Lane closure moves to Lowell Exit 52 to the Ionia County line from Tuesday 10 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m.

I-96 westbound



Lane closure runs from Mile 49 to the Whitneyville Avenue overpass until Friday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m.

The schedule for future weeks has not been released.