Here’s this week’s plan for I-96 lane closures eastern Kent County

Posted at 9:47 AM, Sep 25, 2023
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Concrete repairs are continuing this week on I-96 between the Whitneyville Avenue overpass and the Ionia County line. But the plan diverges from the schedules in previous weeks.

I-96 eastbound

  • Lane closure starts at Whitneyville Avenue overpass and ends at the Lowell Exit 52. Now till Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10 p.m. 
  • Lane closure moves to Lowell Exit 52 to the Ionia County line from Tuesday 10 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m. 

I-96 westbound

  • Lane closure runs from Mile 49 to the Whitneyville Avenue overpass until Friday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m. 

The schedule for future weeks has not been released.

