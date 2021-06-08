Watch
Heart of West Michigan United Way receives $100K toward rent relief

Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 17:00:07-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Community Foundation has distributed a $100,000 grant to the Heart of West Michigan United Way to provide rent relief for Kent County tenants, the nonprofit tells us.

“We are so grateful to the Community Foundation and eager to bring relief to renters who have struggled to afford stable housing during the pandemic,” says Heart of West Michigan United Way CEO Michelle Van Dyke.

We’re told the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program offers assistance toward rent, utilities and internet to those who had fallen behind on making payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heart of West Michigan United Way says eligibility requirements and applications can be found here or by calling 877-ERA-Kent.

