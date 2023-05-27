Head to Grand Rapids Downtown Market to find all of your Memorial Day weekend necessities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day weekend is here, and the Grand Rapids Downtown Market has many things West Michigan needs to elevate backyard BBQs while supporting local, American-made businesses.

As an artisan butcher and meat market, Carvers offers premium meats to satisfy every grill master’s needs. Before heading home to fire up the grill, Market Hall guests can grab Field & Fire Bakery’s rustic, wood-fired rolls and buns to sandwich together Carver’s savory selection.

For a sweet and salty treat, customers can enjoy Dorothy and Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn. Their original kettle corn and fan-favored jalapeño cheddar recipes stand out in flavor profile, uniqueness and affordability. If guests are looking for something a little cooler, Love’s Ice Cream offers made-from-scratch, organic and vegan-friendly ice creams, gelatos and sorbets in ready-to-go pints.

The market is located at 435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

Hours for Memorial Day Weekend:



Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

