Deputies investigating after finding father, 3-year-old son dead inside Lowell home

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating after finding a man and his three-year-old son dead inside their home in Lowell Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to a home on Barnsley Road S.E. around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to check on the well-being of a resident.

Deputies arrived at the scene and say they found 32-year-old Derek Thebo and his three-year-old son Dylan dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office says the two died from gunshot wounds. Dylan’s death has been ruled a homicide, while his father’s death has been ruled a suicide.

Deputies are still investigating but say there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (616) 632-6125.

