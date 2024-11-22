GRPD, Kent Co Deputies continue search for missing Cortez McConer Jr.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — 'Cortez McConer Jr, aged 16, is still missing.' starts a November 18 release from the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). November 19, they announced a search area and an effort that continues Friday.

McConer was last seen by family in late October, considered a runaway by Grand Rapids Police until November 2.

His family has staged multiple searches; GRPD telling FOX 17 his was last seen running from police near the MCDonald's on E Division, west of Courtland Drive NE and Kies St NE in Rockford.

Starting Wednesday, GRPD and Kent County Search and Rescue Deputies began a search of the area between 10 Mile Rd at Northland Dr and Belding Rd at Blakley Dr.

Police from multiple agencies will be in the area, going door to door in neighborhoods and scouring areas in hopes of finding McConer or a clue to his location.

“It is possible that Cortez is actively hiding, believing he is in trouble with the police,” said Chief Eric Winstrom told reporters. “He may be avoiding searchers. I want to be clear that our only interest is in bringing Cortez home safely.”

"Babe, come home. We miss you so much," Cortez's mother, Kisha Haggerty said in an earlier interview with FOX 17. " I promise I won't be upset. Just come home. We miss you. We miss you so bad. Please come home to us. Please, please, please.”

If you have any information about where Cortez McConer might be, please call GRPD detectives by calling (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube