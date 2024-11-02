Relatives searching in Rockford for missing GR teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search was underway for a missing Grand Rapids teenager Saturday in Rockford.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department announced that 16-year-old Cortez McConer Jr. was missing from his home in Grand Rapids and police were working to locate him.

Until that time, McConer had been considered a runaway by GRPD.

Earlier in the day, relatives began conducting a search for the teen in Rockford.

Grand Rapids Police said they have received several tips on the boy's last known location and were working with his family and other law enforcement agencies "to ensure his safe return home."

Anybody with any information about McConer's location is being asked to contact GRPD detectives by calling (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

