'He may be avoiding searchers': GR police renew call for help to find missing teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are renewing calls for help in locating a Grand Rapids teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Cortez McConer Jr., 16, was declared missing on November 2, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). We’re told he was last seen known to be west of Kies Street and Courtland Drive.

We’re told Cortez ran from police with two friends near a McDonald’s on East Division Avenue. His friends were found but they did not say Cortez had been with them.

“It is possible that Cortez is actively hiding, believing he is in trouble with the police,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “He may be avoiding searchers. I want to be clear that our only interest is in bringing Cortez home safely.”

GRPD says they have collaborated with Michigan State Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, among other law enforcement agencies. So far, all searches have produced no results.

Residents near Cortez’s last known location are encouraged to check their sheds, covered pools or hot tubs, or any outbuildings where he may be hiding.

“If you think you see Cortez, we ask that if you are able, take a video or photo and submit that to police,” Chief Winstrom adds. “We will continue our efforts to bring this young man home.”

