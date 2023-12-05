Growing Gaines Township adds sheriff's deputy to keep up with demand

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — FOX 17 stopped by the Kent County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to talk about the expansion of resources, specifically sheriff's deputies in Gaines Township. The township has seen significant growth in recent years, according to leaders with the sheriff's office. The needed infrastructure expansion followed suit.

Gaines Township is larger than the entire city of Walker according to census records. The township manager says it's only going to get bigger.

“The growth has been rapid. We currently have somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 dwelling units that will be built in the next five years,” says Township Manager Rod Weersing.

With that rapid growth comes some growing pains, including an increase in calls to the sheriff's office.

“Gaines Township has jumped up to the number 1 call rate for level 1 and 2 calls for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Historically the township had been running in second or third position,” Weersing said.

So, Gaines Township leaders are addressing the problem: adding a 12-hour patrol car to the area. It's welcome news for the sheriff's office.

“Across the county, we’re seeing growth in our population, specifically down on the south end of the county,” Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt said.

Gaines Township is also home to big business, like the Amazon fulfillment center.

“There’s, for example, a 9% increase in the Gaines Township population over the last five years,” DeWitt said.

The undersheriff adds this is just a sign of the times in Kent County.

“They’re not the only resources being added to Gaines Township; we had within the last year two school resource officers that are working within the Kentwood school districts that will also help with trying to offset the trends we’re seeing countywide, which is an increase in crime,” DeWitt said.

FOX 17 is also told an additional officer is planned to be deployed to service Algoma and Courtland townships. They will be shared with the two municipalities, as those areas have seen significant growth as well.

