Grandville High School, police respond to threat written on toilet seat

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An investigation is underway in response to a reported threat at Grandville High School.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, Superintendent Roger Bearup says a message was found written on a toilet seat regarding a shooting on Friday, Dec. 15. The message reportedly added it “was no one’s fault.”

We’re told the Grandville Police Department is looking into the threat but the message is suspected of being a prank.

School officials say no one is in immediate danger at this time.

As a precaution, Bearup says additional staff will be posted for the rest of the week and will be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are instructed to connect with school administrators at 616-254-6430.

Bearup extends his appreciation for those who reported the message.

