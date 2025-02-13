Grandville fire truck heavily damaged in suspected drunk driving crash

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grandville Fire Department truck suffered heavy damage in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver.

A crew was blocking the scene of a rollover crash on I-196 near 28th Street on Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. when the fire truck was hit by a pickup truck. The truck's emergency lights were active at the time.

No firefighters were hurt, but Fire Chief Mike May says the truck took a lot of damage, including a ruptured fuel tank.

The driver of the pickup was knocked unconscious in the crash. The very firefighters who ran out of the truck's way came to the driver's aid, pulling them from the seat and providing care until an ambulance could take them to the hospital.

That driver is suspected to be under the influence while behind the wheel, according to Michigan State Police. Speed is also considered a factor in the crash.

Chief May encourages drivers to slow down when road conditions are poor, and go even slower when driving around the scene of a crash.

