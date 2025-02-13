MSP: Grandville firetruck rear-ended on I-196, alcohol a possible factor

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers are reminding the public to leave room for emergency vehicles after a box truck collided with a Grandville firetruck Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. on eastbound I-196 near Chicago Drive, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the Grandville Fire Department was responding to help a driver with minor injuries when another vehicle rear-ended the firetruck, which was parked with its lights activated.

No firefighters were hurt, according to MSP.

Troopers say alcohol and speed may have played roles in the crash, which remains under investigation.

