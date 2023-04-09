Grand River set to hit peak overnight, neighbors warn others to stay away

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — High water levels and flooding issues continued Saturday throughout West Michigan, including on the Grand River.

FOX 17 talked with community members who said it is not a tourist attraction but instead a safety hazard.

Bruce Ling, who lives on Abrigador Trail in Comstock Park, is the president and co-founder of the Grand River Watershed Arts and Music Council.

He says the Grand River’s recent flooding created a historic high-water event right in his backyard.

“Right now, with the flood, there’s so much turbidity with this water. All these small creeks and whatnot are feeding into the Grand River bringing in all sorts of sedimentation,” he explained. “In addition to that, they’re septic tanks. Most of the homes on the river are older homes with septic tanks and septic systems and they will release a lot of junk into the river as well.”

Ling’s friend Thom Bell is a producer and cinematographer who is working on a project called “River Stories" that aims to capture events like this.

“You have to be careful about having contact with floodwater, especially since we’re downstream from other cities whose literal sewer systems overflow into the Grand River,” Bell said. “That has to all go by before the water gets safe again to literally touch.”

Brandon Harris also lives nearby. He and his roommate told FOX 17 Saturday that their basement is now underwater.

“Our whole living area [is] upstairs…Our kitchen…bathroom, all the bedrooms and stuff, so that’s well above the water,” he explained. “Probably some spots are like chest to belly button deep, like in the road.”

Neighbors plan to write down people’s license plate numbers and share them with the sheriff’s office if they see them taking advantage of the floodwaters.

“I would definitely only come in and out if you had to,” Harris said.

“Please, don’t come down to any flooded roads. Leave those alone. Come up to it, stop at the top of the road and look…but please don’t drive any vehicles down here,” Ling added.

