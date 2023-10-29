Grand Rapids staple Kingma's Market expands, adds more products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kingma’s Market is now serving more local goods.

Located right on Plainfield near the Creston neighborhood, the market just completed a half-million-dollar expansion.

Kingma’s has been a local staple for Grand Rapids residents for almost 80 years. Owned by Alan Hartline, who took over in 2014, customer experience remains a top priority.

“We never carried pet food before. Two of every three households has a pet. We didn’t offer it. We do now,” said Alan Hartline, the owner of Kingma's Market.

That’s why this past summer, Kingma’s decided to expand. They took down a wall and expanded into their gardening area, allotting the market 50% more square footage. They used the extra space to bring a new dessert case, an expanded produce department, an expanded deli and a new checkout lane.

The expansion also gave the market more room to offer new non-food items that they never offered before.

“You can do a complete shop, and we go from kind of a neighborhood store to maybe a destination shop,” said Hartline.

Since the project has wrapped up, the celebration has begun this week as specials mark their grand reopening. Customers were already showing appreciation for their neighborhood store.

“The big stores, they don't really care. Over here, they treat you with a lot of respect and good quality products,” said Paul Polega, a customer of Kingma’s Market.

On top of adding new products and more space, Kingma's also added catering to their services.

To learn more and see what else Kingma’s Market has to offer click here.