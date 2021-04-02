Grand Rapids mother pleading for help to find missing teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Selina Parks says she hasn't seen her 14-year-old son Javanta Elzie in nearly two months.

Parks told FOX 17 the teen asked to hang out with friends on Feb. 7--Super Bowl Sunday--and hasn't been seen or heard from ever since.

The Grand Rapids mother is especially concerned as Javanta has special needs and has been without his medication.

Parks added the teen is also developmentally delayed as a result of being born prematurely.

"I'm worried about him because I know he don't really know too much about the world out there, because me as a mom, I always sheltered him," she said. "I can't sleep... I have a part of me missing right now, and I won't be whole until I see my son again."

"I don't feel like he's OK. He hasn't reached out to anyone. Next week is going to make two months that I haven't seen my child. My instinct says something's wrong."

Javanta was last seen wearing blue jeans, with a white Nike shirt, black hooded jacket and blue-and-white sneakers.

A Grand Rapids Police spokesman confirmed that detectives have been assigned to the case and that it is an "open and active investigation."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.

