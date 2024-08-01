Governor Whitmer appoints new Kent County judge following longtime judge's retirement

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed two new judges Thursday, one of whom replaces Judge Sara Smolenski in Kent County.

Judge Smolenski retired mid-July after 34 years at 63rd District Court.

Governor Whitmer appointed Kirsten Holz to take up the gavel in Smolenski’s place. Holz is an assistant corporate counsel for Kent County’s Indigent Defense Program, state officials say.

“I am immensely honored to accept this opportunity to serve the people of Kent County,” says Holz. “Building upon the distinguished service of Judge Smolenski, I pledge to administer justice with respect, compassion, and uncompromising integrity, ensuring equitable treatment for all. Thank you, Governor Whitmer, for this extraordinary privilege.”

We’re told Holz will fill a partial term beginning Aug. 12. Holz’s term is scheduled to expire at noon on Jan. 1, 2027.

Governor Whitmer also appointed Randy Wallace to serve on the Court of Appeals – Second District.

