Honorable Judge Smolenski retires after 34 years on the bench

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After 34 years on the bench, one of West Michigan's most highly regarded judges is hanging up her robe and passing down her gavel.

Judge Sara Smolenski was first elected in 1990 and served as chief judge from 1996 until 2023.

“It was a real honor to be the chief judge for that many years,” Smolenski told FOX 17.

Smolenski hails from a family of judges, including her father, J. Robert Smolenski, whose service lasted from 1969 until 1984. Michael Smolenski, her brother, was a judge for the 61st District Court from 1984 until 1994.

"My dad was a judge and became a judge when I was in fourth grade," recalls Smolenski.

Between Sara, her dad and her brother, there has been a Smolenski on the District Court bench for 56 years.

Smolenski has dedicated her life to improving her community, so her retirement is a bittersweet day for Kent County.

“I know it’s the right time to retire, and I hope someone that has as much enthusiasm as much as I did 34 years ago takes over, but it's time.”

The county says Smolenski dedicated her skills to multiple boards and organizations, including the Kent County Literacy Council, the American Cancer Society, St. John's Home for Children and many more.

In celebration of her long-lasting career, Smolenski reflected on the legacy she hopes will carry on in both the courtroom and the community.

"As a judge, I want to help people get back on the right track. When they’ve made poor decisions — to do the right thing. Make our community better. Because the choices and decisions that each person makes, that affects our community. And we want the best community that we can have."

