Governor Whitmer promotes 2023 budget recommendation in Kentwood

Gov. Whitmer's office
Whitmer
Posted at 10:17 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 11:06:33-05

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Kentwood Thursday to highlight her 2023 budget recommendations.

Whitmer stopped by Junior Achievement in Kentwood Thursday morning.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released her $74.1 billion state budget recommendation.

MORE: Gov. Whitmer releases fiscal year 2023 budget recommendation

The proposed budget looks to significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline workers and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.

The budget recommendation includes $361 million for student mental health and $600 million for educator recruitment programs. It also includes $1.6 billion for educator retention programs.

The plan calls for a 5% increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges, and a 10% increase in revenue-sharing payments to municipalities.

The budget recommendation totals $74.1 billion, including a general fund total of $14.3 billion and a school aid budget totaling $18.4 billion.

You can watch Whitmer’s visit to Junior Achievement in Kentwood live at 11 a.m. on the FOX 17 website, app and Facebook page.

