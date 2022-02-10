Governor Whitmer promotes 2023 budget recommendation in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Kentwood Thursday to highlight her 2023 budget recommendations.

Whitmer stopped by Junior Achievement in Kentwood Thursday morning.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released her $74.1 billion state budget recommendation.

The proposed budget looks to significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline workers and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.

The budget recommendation includes $361 million for student mental health and $600 million for educator recruitment programs. It also includes $1.6 billion for educator retention programs.

The plan calls for a 5% increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges, and a 10% increase in revenue-sharing payments to municipalities.

The budget recommendation totals $74.1 billion, including a general fund total of $14.3 billion and a school aid budget totaling $18.4 billion.

