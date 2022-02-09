Watch
Gov. Whitmer to present fiscal year 2023 budget

Gov. Whitmer's office
Whitmer
Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 09, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will present her budget for the next fiscal year on Wednesday.

Whitmer is expected to propose a $1 billion, or nearly 20% boost to Michigan’s transportation budget to repair roads and increase other spending.

The $6.3 billion plan she will present to lawmakers includes new road and bridge funding from the federal infrastructure law.

The proposed budget will also call for an almost 50% increase in the number of staffed beds at the state’s only psychiatric hospital for children.

The governor will present her budget Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. You can watch the budget presentation live on the FOX 17 website, Facebook page and app.

