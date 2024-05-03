Godfrey-Lee teacher shot and killed in Oceana County

MEARS, Mich. — A beloved teacher at Godfrey-Lee Schools has been identified as the man killed by a gunshot just outside the small town of Mears.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says Juan Carlos Lozano was found Wednesday, May 1, on private property off of West Taylor Road. The 33-year-old was a teacher at Godfrey-Lee Schools in Wyoming.

In a now-deleted social media post, the district announced his death on Thursday, but did not connect him to the shooting in Oceana County. Middle and high school students were dismissed on Thursday morning, and classes for those students were also canceled Friday. The district is offering counseling for all students and staff.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools A student holds a picture of Juan Lozano during an assembly at Godfrey-Lee Schools

Lozano's death was initially called suspicious in a release by the Oceana County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Detectives say the investigation remains active.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed today.

