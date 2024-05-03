Watch Now
Godfrey-Lee teacher shot and killed in Oceana County

Juan Lozano was found on private property in Mears on Wednesday
Godfrey-Lee Public Schools
Juan Lozano, a teacher at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, stands during an assembly.
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 12:22:40-04

MEARS, Mich. — A beloved teacher at Godfrey-Lee Schools has been identified as the man killed by a gunshot just outside the small town of Mears.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says Juan Carlos Lozano was found Wednesday, May 1, on private property off of West Taylor Road. The 33-year-old was a teacher at Godfrey-Lee Schools in Wyoming.

In a now-deleted social media post, the district announced his death on Thursday, but did not connect him to the shooting in Oceana County. Middle and high school students were dismissed on Thursday morning, and classes for those students were also canceled Friday. The district is offering counseling for all students and staff.

Juan Lozano student Oct 2023 image.jpg
A student holds a picture of Juan Lozano during an assembly at Godfrey-Lee Schools

Lozano's death was initially called suspicious in a release by the Oceana County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Detectives say the investigation remains active.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed today.

